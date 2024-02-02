Corporate clashes, nature and no mobile phones. You're in for a good time

And he's assembled a stellar cast of Australian actors to sink their respective teeth into these characters of varying unlikeability. Eric Bana returns as Aaron Falk - fundamentally decent but capable of ruthlessness in his role of detective. Debra-Lee Furness plays Jill, the senior manager and nominal leader of the pack, and Anna Torv is Alice, impatient, confrontational and self-centred. Jacqueline McKenzie - we haven't seen her much lately - is Falk's sidekick, equally ruthless and far less emotionally involved in the case than Falk. She just wants Alice back as a useful font of information.