How did infiltration go UN-seen?

It could be done. You just have to say to the UN the UNRWA is at risk of compromise (whilst keeping a straight face because your understatement looks ridiculous) and say you have to use another method. No new method, no money. Suddenly the gargantuan bureaucracy that is the UN will find another way. You may say that's too tough a call. But now we're just in limbo because what we stupidly hoped wasn't the case appears to have been staring us in the face.