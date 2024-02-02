Should you read the book before you watch the screen adaptation?

I've been on the Chris Hammer bandwagon since I spoke to him about his debut novel in 2018. So when the Stan adaptation hit our screens late in 2023 I felt I had been part of the whole journey. Lord, the series was amazing. I'd forgotten the plot which made it even more exciting. Made in Australia, a great cast. The kind of television that keeps you on the edge of your seat and makes you proud you're Australian and that we're getting such amazing things to our screen.