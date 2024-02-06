How to make heart healthy changes that are also good for your bank balance

Preparing your meal plan and recipes at the start of the week means you will only buy what you need and is the key to heart healthy eating on a budget. Ensure your recipes contain similar ingredients to limit wastage. For example, large vegetables, such as pumpkin, can be used in a curry one night and a risotto a few days later. When planning your recipes, look at the local supermarket offers leaflet to see what specials you can include in your weekly shop. Change your recipes up every so often or aim for a new recipe each week to avoid boredom. Wherever possible, buy in bulk when your favourite items are cheap and store them until you need to use them.