Tax cuts will boost economy as well as pay packets

Under the government's proposal the tax rate for those earning less than $45,000 will be cut from 19 to 16 per cent, those earning between $45,001 and $135,000 will pay 30 per cent tax, down from 32.5 per cent, while taxpayers earning between $135,001 and $190,000 will pay 37 per cent. Those earning more than $190,000 will pay 45 per cent.

