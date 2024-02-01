Sam Kerr for PM? The year the Bald Archy forgot about politics and turned sporty

Perhaps it says something about the national zeitgeist that Matildas star Sam Kerr appears more often in this year's Bald Archy Prize than the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Kerr has been captured doing her trademark backflip in portraits by Judy Nadin and James Brennan. Her teammates Mackenzie Arnold and Mary Fowler are also present in the exhibition.
Albanese appears once, alongside Peter Dutton in Sharyn Jones' Monopoly, because "we sometimes feel ... politicians are using us as the playing pieces", says the artist statement.
In its 28th year, the prize has always been full of humour, dark satire, comedy and caricature and 2024 is no different.
There's a full team of sports identities: golfer Cameron Smith, with a birdie nesting in his resplendent mullet; former AFL player turned ABC commentator Tony Armstrong, by leading cartoonist Steve Panozzo; Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins features in two, in Brennan's Like Taking Ashes from a Baby, he sits on a throne, with nappy-clad Englishmen cricketer Jonny Bairstow and journalist Piers Morgan at his feet.
After the passing of founder Peter Batey in 2019, the administration of the Bald Archy Prize was handed over to the Museum of the Riverina in Wagga. Museum manager Luke Grealy says it's like Christmas when the unpacking is done, not knowing who the subject matter might be.
"You never know what to expect, or who might be painted, or how they've been captured, and that's why this is such a different exhibition every year," he says.
The politicians are still represented.
"Marty Steel's portrait of Bob Katter waving bananas like a gun slinger just made me laugh," says Grealy.
"And I love Peter Dutton and Sussan Ley as dashboard ornaments, we're thinking about getting them made as merchandise to sell."
Ingrid Jaugietis' portrait of Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, The Heart of the Matter, references the Voice Referendum alongside religious iconography.
"Is the artist eulogising or criticising, I'm not quite sure," says Grealy. "But that's what good art does, makes you question everything about it."
Grealy is proud the museum has been able to continue Batey's legacy by taking the exhibition on its regional tour. Last year, about 17,000 people visited the exhibition as it toured Canberra, the Riverina and surrounding districts.
"Art can often be seen as elitist but the Bald Archy makes art accessible," he says.
"People come in and go, there's Sam Kerr, there's Scotty Cam, there's Paul Hogan, all in this year's list, and they can relate to it.
"I remember last year, one Saturday morning I went to the supermarket, the petrol station and the butcher and staff at all three of them told me they'd seen the exhibition."
The exhibition remains at the Watson Arts Centre until March 17 before it heads on its regional tour to Brewarrina, Deniliquin, Corowa and Temora.
The winner, who receives a $10,000 prize, is announced on March 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.