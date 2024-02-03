The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Grandstanding Dutton inadvertently does us a favour

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
Updated February 4 2024 - 8:23am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Along with Tony Abbott, Peter Dutton was a conspicuous no-show from episode one of Nemesis, the ABC's latest addition to the occasional series started by Labor in Power (1993).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.