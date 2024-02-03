The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Brumbies to claim tag of Super Rugby entertainers after high-scoring trial

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
February 3 2024 - 7:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT Brumbies are set to carry the tag of Super Rugby entertainers into the upcoming campaign after providing fans with a glimpse of their attacking mindset in Saturday's season opening trial.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.