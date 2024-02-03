Brumbies to claim tag of Super Rugby entertainers after high-scoring trial

The ACT Brumbies are set to carry the tag of Super Rugby entertainers into the upcoming campaign after providing fans with a glimpse of their attacking mindset in Saturday's season opening trial.
The Brumbies put on a show for a healthy crowd of 2589 fans at Viking Park, running in seven tries in an entertaining clash with the Fijian Drua.
The visitors contributed to the high-scoring, free-flowing affair with a willingness to throw the ball around and crossed for six tries of their own
The Brumbies withstood an early Drua onslaught, the visitors racing out to a 28-7 lead midway through the first half. The hosts, however, slowly reeled their opponents in and ran over the top of them to secure a 43-40 win.
Earlier in the day, the ACT Super W side claimed a 33-19 victory over Hong Kong China.
The fans in Tuggeranong lapped up the running rugby and the Brumbies hope more performances like that will see spectators return in droves to Canberra Stadium throughout the Super Rugby season.
The franchise has committed to reconnecting with the ACT community in a bid to revive crowds. Attendances grew in 2023 and coach Stephen Larkham knows his side must play an entertaining style to ensure crowds continue to grow this season.
Saturday highlighted the team's efforts to attack from anywhere on the field, Corey Toole provided multiple chances to showcase the speed that turned him into a crowd favourite last season.
A host of young guns had the chance to put their hand up for Super Rugby selection, Shane Wilcox, Declan Meredith and Matias Jensen all producing impressive performances.
There was concerning news for Larkham, veteran lock Cadeyrn Neville limping from the field with a hamstring injury early in the second half.
While there were plenty of positives from the first trial, Larkham is set to place a renewed focus on defence after watching his side concede six tries, including four in the first half.
The Drua pose a unique attacking threat, however, there is plenty of scope for improvement ahead of next week's second trial against the Western Force in Perth.
The Brumbies will welcome back a number of big names for the match, with a host of Wallabies sitting out Saturday's trial.
James Slipper headlines the list that includes Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Darcy Swain and Nick Frost.
ACT BRUMBIES 43 (Billy Pollard, Hudson Creighton, Shane Wilcox, Lachlan Lonergan, Klayton Thorn, Angus Staniforth, Len Ikitau tries, Declan Meredith 2, Cullen Gray 1 conversions) bt FIJIAN DRUA 40 (Taniela Rakuro 2, Ilaisa Droasese, Jone Koroiduadua, Apisalome Vota tries, Kemu Valetini 4, Motikai Murray 1 conversion). Crowd: 2589 at Viking Park.
