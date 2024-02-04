Respected campaigner for Aboriginal rights has died

The death has been announced of influential Indigenous rights campaigner Lowitja O'Donoghue at the age of 91.
Dr O'Donoghue, a Yankunytjatjara woman, was a tireless campaigner for Indigenous rights. She was Australian of the Year in 1984 and became the first Aboriginal person to address the General Assembly of the United Nations.
The prime minister described her as "one of the most remarkable leaders this country has ever known".
"As we mourn her passing, we give thanks for the better Australia she helped make possible," Mr Albanese said.
"Dr O'Donoghue had an abiding faith in the possibility of a more united and reconciled Australia."
She was much loved by her family.
"Our Aunty and Nana was the matriarch of our family, whom we have loved and looked up to our entire lives," the family said in a statement.
"We adored and admired her when we were young and have grown up full of never-ending pride as she became one of the most respected and influential Aboriginal leaders this country has ever known."
Dr O'Donoghue AC CBE DSG was born in 1932 at De Rose Hill in the remote north-west corner of South Australia.
A member of the stolen generation, she was taken away from her mother at age two and did not see her again for 33 years.
In 1954, she became the first Aboriginal person to train as a nurse at the Royal Adelaide Hospital.
She was driven towards activism by the racism she received.
She campaigned for the recognition of Aboriginal peoples in the 1967 referendum, and later joined the South Australian branch of the Federal Office of Aboriginal Affairs.
In 1977, she became the founding chairperson of the National Aboriginal Conference.
Dr O'Donoghue was the inaugural chair of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission (ATSIC).
She played a pivotal role in the tense and complex negotiations that enabled the passing of prime minister Paul Keating's Native Title legislation.
She retired from public life in 2008. In 2022, the Lowitja O'Donoghue Foundation health research institute was established to mark her 90th birthday.
Her family paid grateful tribute for her life and work: "We thank her for being a formidable leader who was never afraid to listen, speak and act.
"Always with strength, determination, grace, and dignity."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.