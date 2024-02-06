Mongolian lamb or honey prawns? We rank the old-school Chinese favourites

This one's only here because my late dad ordered it every time we had Chinese, from the same restaurant where the woman taking orders knew his name. I seem to remember a lot of cabbage, but traditionally it's a dish made with noodles covered in slippery sauce made of soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil and a little cornstarch to thicken it all up. There were always chunks of chicken and whatever leftover vegetables the kitchen needed to get rid of. High on the nostalgia factor, low on the menu.