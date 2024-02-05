The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

'Call me Rock Hard': Is this reader right about this season's fruit?

By Staff Reporters
February 6 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rockmelon - it shouldn't be as rock hard as the name suggests. Picture Shutterstock
Rockmelon - it shouldn't be as rock hard as the name suggests. Picture Shutterstock

A hand-written lamentation about unripe fruit arrived in the post last week intended for Letters to the Editor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.