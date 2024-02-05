Roll up, roll up! This is the greatest show ... in brunch form.
Join Beef and Barley for a mesmerising morning filled with all the glitz and glamour of The Greatest Showman.
Experience PT Barnum's travelling circus and be dazzled by a brunch experience like no other at this pop up event.
Come sing, dance and stamp along to your favourite songs from the smash hit musical movie, starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya. This includes the hit song - sung by Keala Settle in the film - This is Me.
As the cast bring the film to life, indulge in themed drinks and a delicious themed brunch menu.
Dress up in your most dazzling circus attire or channel your inner showman, because this brunch is all about embracing your inner performer.
Whether you're a fan of acrobatics and musicals, or just looking for a unique brunch experience, The Greatest Showman Brunch promises to be an event you won't want to miss.
Tickets are $65 and include a meal, a welcome drink, live entertainment throughout the whole two-hour session and plenty of photo opportunities with show-stopping props.
April 21 at Beef and Barley. Sessions at 11am, 1.30pm and 4pm. Tickets from tixr.com/groups/brunchesau.
