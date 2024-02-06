Rates are on hold, but timing of cut unclear

The central bank has decided to hold the official cash rate steady at 4.35 per cent for a fourth consecutive month, reinforcing the view that interest rates have peaked.
But Reserve Bank of Australia governor Michele Bullock warned that price pressures remained elevated and it was too early to declare victory on inflation.
In the widely anticipated decision, the RBA board welcomed figures showing inflation slowed significantly late last year, with the annual rate dropping to 4.1 per cent.
"While recent data indicate that inflation is easing, it remains high," the RBA board said. "The board expects that it will be some time yet before inflation is sustainably in the target range."
The central bank noted that although to cost of services was easing, it "remains high".
"This is consistent with continuing excess demand in the economy and strong domestic cost pressures, both for labour and non-labour inputs," the board said, warning that "further increases in interest rates cannot be ruled out".
But the bank has updated its forecasts to predict a faster return of inflation to the 2 to 3 per cent target band than it had previously anticipated.
It projects headline inflation will slow to 3.2 per cent by the end of the year and drop to 2.8 per cent by the end of 2025. Unemployment is forecast to gradually rise to 4.4 per cent next year.
Importantly, these forecasts are based on the technical assumption that interest rates have peaked and will remain where they are until mid-year.
While the central bank reckons demand still exceeds the economy's productive capacity, it thinks current interest rates are high enough to
The change in outlook raises the prospect that interest rates could begin to come down earlier than expected, with markets and many economists tipping monetary policy easing in the second half of the year, and possibly as early as May.
But Ms Bullock said inflation remained a challenge and underlined the central bank's determination to drive it lower.
The central bank's decision came as the Coalition announced it would vote for the government's revised tax cuts, meaning 13.6 million taxpayers will receive a boost to their after-tax income from July 1, though the benefit for most will not flow until tax returns are lodged at the end of next financial year.
Introducing the legislation to Parliament, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the change would provide bigger tax cuts to 84 per cent of all taxpayers.
Dr Chalmers said the tax package would provide additional living cost relief without adding to inflation, though economists warned it was likely to result in an increase in spending by low and middle income households.
READ MORE:
Her remarks have been interpreted as suggesting any move to cut rates is still some time off.
The governor is due to be grilled on the RBA's outlook when she holds her inaugural post-meeting media conference on Tuesday at 3.30pm.
Ms Bullock also faces questioning from MPs when she appears before a parliamentary committee on Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.