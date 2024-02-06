The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Rates are on hold, but timing of cut unclear

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated February 6 2024 - 6:35pm, first published 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The central bank has decided to hold the official cash rate steady at 4.35 per cent for a fourth consecutive month, reinforcing the view that interest rates have peaked.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.