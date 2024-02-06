The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Cain breached code after son-in-law's internship

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
February 6 2024 - 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT shadow attorney-general Peter Cain breached the Legislative Assembly's code of conduct after his son-in-law completed an internship in his office, the Commissioner for Standards has found.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.