Swift rise in misogynistic online abuse actually stifling democracy

A recent poll on the professional platform LinkedIn, suggested that 80 per cent of professional women who might consider a career in politics, would be deterred from doing so, in fear of online abuse. It supports the view expressed by Julia Gillard back in 2016: "... women feel and fear it, and that it is preventing women from standing up and serving in public life". These words, spoken at a memorial to the slain UK MP Jo Cox, came eight years ahead of the current proliferation of AI enabled abuse.