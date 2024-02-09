The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Quick and efficient advice on the best way to speed clean

February 10 2024 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Having the right tools and a system is key to speed cleaning. Picture Shutterstock
Having the right tools and a system is key to speed cleaning. Picture Shutterstock

Time poor and on a tight budget? Not everyone can afford cleaners, but few of us are signing up to deep clean our homes between busy work days and weekends full of activities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.