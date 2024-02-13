Keep your eyes peeled for the right potatoes - and then dig in

The question I had that changed my fruit nerd life might be the same question that you have, and that's "what potato should I purchase for the dish I am cooking?". The answer is that it simply depends on the type of dish you are making. Potatoes have permeated nearly every cuisine on the planet and there are so many different ways to cook them that the possibilities are endless. Take into account not only what texture you're looking for, but also what flavour the potato can offer you. All potatoes have different nuanced flavours, some being more minerally than others. In addition, the availability of a variety of potatoes depends on where you live and what markets you have access to. I hope you're able to ask someone for advice. If not, then buy two different potato varieties for the one dish and see if one tastes better than the other.