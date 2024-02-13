The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Keep your eyes peeled for the right potatoes - and then dig in

By Thanh Truong
February 14 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Much of my inspiration to become the Fruit Nerd comes from the humble spud. The art of being a great fruiterer is knowing your produce inside out. At the beginning of my career in fruit and veg, a younger me once walked through the sheds of the iconic Queen Victoria Market looking for produce to cook for dinner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.