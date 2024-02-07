The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

What should Australia do if China invades Taiwan?

Adam Triggs
By Adam Triggs
February 8 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Imagine you are the prime minister.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Triggs

Adam Triggs

Columnist

Adam Triggs is a partner at the economics advisory firm, Mandala, a visiting fellow at the ANU Crawford School and a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.