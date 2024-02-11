The Canberra Times
Dark and morally complicated tale is not for the squeamish

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
February 11 2024 - 12:00pm
Will (110 minutes, MA15+)

3 stars

This Flemish film is not for those with a weak constitution. It's full of violence - beatings and torture and shootings and suicides. And the story, based on a book by Jeroen Olyslaegers, is a dark and morally complicated one, set in Nazi-occupied Antwerp during World War II.

