A circuit breaker to give us clear air on heated wind debate

In Australia, especially in the marine environment, much of the data has never been collected before so developers need to design comprehensive environmental, social, and economic surveys. The planning of these surveys uses local, national and where necessary, international scientific experts, and are informed by consultation. Consultation will involve not only the relevant regulators and their advisors but also First Nations, local community stakeholders, employers and industry groups including unions, as well as other sectors such as shipping, boating, and commercial and recreational fishing. As per the EIC's recommendations, developers will need to demonstrate best practice complaint handling which strives to achieve positive outcomes.