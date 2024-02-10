The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Indonesia nervously awaits change in presidential poll

By Allan Behm
February 11 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wednesday, February 14 will be a big day in Indonesia. The nation goes to the polls, and a new president will be elected.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.