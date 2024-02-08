10 Raiders get NRL All Stars call-up

Canberra Raiders young guns Trey Mooney and Hohepa Puru are set to make their NRL All Stars debut.
They're part of a bumper crop of 10 Raiders named in the men and women squads on Wednesday.
Mooney, Joe Tapine and Matt Timoko were named in the men's Maori All Stars, while Puru was named in the Indigenous squad.
From the NRLW Green Machine, Tommaya Kelly-Sines and Grace Kemp were named in the women's Indigenous All Stars, while Kerehitina Matua, Ashleigh Quinlan, Chante Temara and Zahara Temara were picked for the Maori squad.
Mooney could have a breakout NRL season off the back of his All Stars call up, having starred for the Raiders' in their extra-time, elimination-final loss to Newcastle last year.
He's looking to force his way into an experienced Canberra pack alongside the likes of Tapine and Josh Papali'i - two of the best props in the world.
Mooney's a definite bench option for the Raiders' round-one clash against the Knights in Newcastle on March 7, but could also cover lock in the absence of Corey Horsburgh (suspended).
He'll have the pre-season trials against Parramatta and North Queensland to stake a claim for the 17.
It's a similar situation for Puru, who showed he was an NRL player of the future when he made his NRL debut at the end of last season.
He's also in the mix to play lock come round one, with his ability to also cover hooker adding to his versatility.
Tapine will be in the mix to captain the the Maori All Stars, having been a co-captain the past two years.
More to come.
Indigenous All Stars (Men): Josh Addo-Carr, Jacob Alick, Bailey Biondi-Odo, Bailey Butler, Josh Curran, Adam Elliott, Jordan Grant, J'maine Hopgood, Nicho Hynes, Josh Kerr, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Latrell Mitchell, Shaquai Mitchell, Kierran Moseley, Hohepa Puru, Kotoni Staggs, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Isaiah Tass, Braydon Trindall, Cody Walker. Coach: Ronald Griffiths
Mori All Stars (Men): Jessie Arthars, Kenny Bromwich, Dane Gagai, Jacob Gagai, Jack Howarth, Jahrome Hughes, Royce Hunt, Te Maire Martin, Trey Mooney, Briton Nikora, Kodi Nikorima, Adam Pompey, Joseph Tapine, Jazz Tevaga, Leo Thompson, Matthew Timoko, Brandon Smith, Dylan Walker, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Xavier Willison. Coach: Adam Blair
Indigenous All Stars (Women): Shaylee Bent, Jaime Chapman, Kirra Dibb, Quincy Dodd, Monique Donovan, Taliah Fuimaono, Tallisha Harden, Kimberley Hunt, Keilee Joseph, Tommaya Kelly-Sines, Grace Kemp, Olivia Kernick, Bobbi Law, Mahalia Murphy, Jasmine Peters, Taneka Todhunter, Tamika Upton, Janelle Williams. Coach: Jess Skinner
Mori All Stars (Women): Brooke Anderson, Corban Baxter, Annessa Biddle, Destiny Brill, Kennedy Cherrington, Zali Fay, Mya Hill-Moana, Shannon Mato, Kerehitina Matua, Raecene McGregor, Shanice Parker, Rima Pirini Butler, Ashleigh Quinlan, Tiana Raftstrand-Smith, Jasmin Strange, Chante Temara, Zahara Temara, Botille Vette-Welsh. Coach: Keith Hanley
