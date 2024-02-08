Dad allegedly confined kids inside for 60 hours prior to AMBER alert

A father who triggered an AMBER alert is accused of confining his ex-partner and six children inside a home for about 60 hours.
Police were searching for the man and two boys after they went missing earlier this week.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was denied bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Upon hearing his bid for freedom had failed, the man stood up and pointed across the bar table saying: "I'm gonna sue youse for this you know that."
As he was being escorted back to the cells he said: "This is a joke."
The man is yet to enter pleas to charges of unlawfully confining a person, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and minor theft.
A police document alleges about 10pm on February 2, the man and his ex-partner were at a home with their six children.
During an argument the woman tried to escape to the backyard, but he followed her and allegedly struck her multiple times in the head and right eye with a closed fist.
"[The woman] felt immediate pain in her head and experienced dizziness. [She] felt blood come from her nose and mouth," the document states.
The man is accused of then physically forcing the woman back into the home and taking her mobile phone.
The woman is said to have felt she could not leave, fearing he would assault her again, and had no way of calling for help.
About 10.30am on February 5, she reportedly left the home and attended a police station.
When police visited the home they could not find the man, and were told two children were in his care.
At the time of the alleged confinement, the man was on a good behaviour order for an assault dating back to 2019.
The man is said to have punched and upper cut the same woman, who was eight months pregnant at the time.
On Thursday, a prosecutor told the court the man also had an allegation of drug driving with children in the car.
"The recent offending represents an escalation of violence in the family home," the lawyer said.
"Reporting to police seems to escalate that violent behaviour.
"Over the past few days the police information is the defendant has been actively avoiding police."
Legal Aid lawyer Sam Brown had applied for bail, arguing strict conditions could mitigate the risk of committing further crimes.
Mr Brown said these conditions would allow for "no contact at all" between the man and his ex-partner and children.
Magistrate Ian Temby denied bail, saying the alleged victim was "extremely concerned for her safety".
"In addition there is, in the bail consideration form, some suggestion that there have been some incidents of unreported violence," Mr Temby stated.
"There is a real likelihood of the defendant committing further offences against the complainant. Not only further offences but further offences of significance."
The case is set to return to court next week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.