'Not yet where we need to be': Reserve Bank hoses down rate cut hopes

Reserve Bank of Australian governor Michele Bullock has warned that the country is "not yet where we need to be" in bringing down inflation.
In remarks that pour cold water on speculation that interest rates could begin to come down before the middle of the year, the RBA governor said the central bank would want to be very sure that inflation would slow to within its target band before easing monetary policy.
"We need to be very confident that it will get there," she said.
Investors currently put a one-in-five chance of a rate cut at the Reserve Bank board's next meeting on March 18 and 19 and expect the official cash rate, currently at 4.35 per cent, to drop to 3.85 per cent by the end of the year.
Making her first appearance before the House of Representatives economics committee as central bank boss, Ms Bullock said recent progress in lowering inflation had been "encouraging" but price pressures were "still too high".
She told the committee that even if the economy evolves in line with the RBA's expectations, inflation would still have been above the target range for four years.
"The longer inflation remains high and outside the target range, the greater is the risk that inflation expectations of households and businesses adjust higher," the central bank leader said.
"And if that happens, then the risks of inflation becoming entrenched at a higher level rise. This is the balancing act that the board is focused on."
The governor said aggregate demand in the economy was lowering, but still remained greater than the economy's supply capacity.
She said goods prices were falling quickly but the cost of services was coming down more gradually, slowing the overall rate of decline of inflation.
"While there are some encouraging signs, Australia's inflation challenge is not over," Ms Bullock said. "An inflation rate with a '4' in front of it is not good enough and still some way from the midpoint of our target."
"While we don't necessarily need services inflation to be at the midpoint of the 2 to 3 per cent range to meet our target, we do need it to be quite a bit lower than it currently is."
Ms Bullock said central banks around the world, including the RBA, were wary about beginning to ease monetary policy too soon.
"Central banks around the world are cautious. They are not ready to say 'job done' yet," she said.
"That's because of the lags in monetary policy. They want to see the data and they want to be convinced that [inflation is] actually heading sustainably back into the [target] band.
"It's no good just to go in and then pop out again. We've got to be convinced that we're back in the band."
