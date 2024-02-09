Why ceasefire negotiations collapsed in the Gaza war and what's next

It's not surprising each set of proposals was unacceptable to the other party. Israel didn't offer any guarantees it wouldn't resume its military campaign after the release of the hostages. And Hamas's proposal was effectively a return to the status quo before October 7, which would be entirely unacceptable to the Netanyahu government. Each proposal appeared to represent the maximalist positions of each side. As such, the standard technique of practised negotiators is to examine both proposals and look for - or try to create - common ground for a deal. Can that work now?