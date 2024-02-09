Barnaby Joyce caught on video lying on Braddon street late at night

A video has emerged of Barnaby Joyce lying on a Braddon footpath swearing into his phone late on Wednesday night.
The video, first published by The Daily Mail Australia, appears to show the Nationals frontbencher lying on his back wearing a suit, talking into a mobile phone.
The footage was taken in Lonsdale Street, Braddon in Canberra's inner north at 11:36pm.
It appears to be near popular venue Assembly the People's Pub.
A spokesman for Mr Joyce said the "very embarrassing" incident occurred while he was walking to his accommodation after Parliament rose at 10pm on Wednesday.
He had been sitting on the site of a large pot plant while having a conversation on the phone.
He reportedly fell off and rolled around while still on the phone call.
The Daily Mail reported he was hear mumbling "dead f---ing c--t" into the phone.
Mr Joyce said in a statement that he was referring to himself for having fallen over.
The member for New England appeared at an anti-renewable energy rally outside Parliament on Tuesday, the first sitting day for the year.
He's been known for some controversial moments, such as believing conspiracy theories about assassination of former US president John F. Kennedy.
He married his former staffer, Vikki Campion, in a "bush bash" wedding in November 2023.
