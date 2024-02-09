The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Barnaby Joyce caught on video lying on Braddon street late at night

Sarah Lansdown
Karen Barlow
By Sarah Lansdown, and Karen Barlow
Updated February 9 2024 - 3:47pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A video has emerged of Barnaby Joyce lying on a Braddon footpath swearing into his phone late on Wednesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.