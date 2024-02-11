Some gyms ban phones, but this Canberra one encourages it

You're sweating on a spin bike, trying for a personal best on the bench press or grunting through a deadlift.
Headphones in ears, in your own world when you see someone's got their phone on a massive tripod in the middle of the gym.
According to a Melbourne-based franchise, such a set-up is a safety hazard and pain-in-the-muscle ... even more than a bicep curl.
Doherty's, which has three gyms in Melbourne and one in Perth, announced a ban on tripods on social media.
"Tripods have become a trip hazard and a safety concern," the gym said.
"If you must take a quick video with your phone while you are training, please be aware of anyone in the background and make sure you have their consent to post or share their image."
While filming workouts can annoy customers and owners alike, one Canberra gym actively encourages it.
Instead of mirrors, Dave Nixon's Fyshwick-based Functional Fitness provides tripods.
"We encourage filming especially for education purposes," he said.
Looking in the mirror to check your form often forces people to change their position, Mr Nixon said.
He will playback a video with clients, telling them how to improve technique.
"They've actually got before and afters of them progressing their technique," he said.
"It helps people see training is something to learn and develop, rather than something to get right or wrong."
The issue of people taking up space to film workouts is bigger for commercial gyms, Mr Nixon said.
"We probably don't have too many fit-influencers that come through our doors as Doherty's [would]," he said.
Online coach Emma Combs is acutely aware the judgement she might receive at the gym, talking into a microphone while doing squats.
"I really stand out," she said.
"[But] with more people moving into that online coaching space, filming is going to become more and more prevalent in gyms. So we just have to teach people how to do it the right way."
Manager of FitStop Mitchell, Ms Combs has nearly 27,000 Instagram followers, which she uses to build her online coaching business.
She has several rules for filming in the gym while being respectful to everyone else.
Ask the gym first, and check if they have a social media policy; pick a quiet time; chat to everyone in your space or background of a video; and never film inside a changeroom.
"I didn't film the first couple of weeks into the New Year because I recognised around me a lot of new faces and I didn't want anyone to feel uncomfortable," Ms Combs said.
Videos on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok show people making fun of other gym-goers.
Some will even film in change-rooms.
Co-owner of The Den Canberra, in Deakin, Mick Mackell said he had an older clientele who were less interested in filming themselves.
The ex-Australian Federal Police officer has many clients in the police force.
"They want to maintain some privacy as to where they train," he said.
Other vulnerable customers who cannot be filmed are family violence victims.
Small gyms are more likely to know each client individually, and can better protect them without having blanket policies, Mr Nixon said.
"We have about 150 clients and I know every single client that walks in the door, whereas [larger] facilities will have 2000-plus. And a majority of them don't know each other," he said.
Ms Combs said anyone concerned about being posted on social media should approach their gym.
"A lot of gyms, you sign a waiver when you join, basically giving [them] consent to media and photography for marketing," she said.
Gym-goers should refrain from judging others for filming and posting workouts, Mr Nixon said.
"People want to just put it into a box. They go 'people film because they're narcissistic'," he said.
"Really, there's different reasons why people might share."
People filming or photographing themselves in the gym should also be considerate of those around them, Ms Combs said.
"There's this big culture now, where everyone wants to be this fit-luencer. And with that, people can be very disrespectful," she said.
"Even if you're filming, you are not more important than someone else in that gym ... You can't get upset if someone walks in front of your camera, and if anything, you should be apologising to them."
