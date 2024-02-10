How Trump could shape our election

The main second-tier election occurring this year is Queensland set for October 26 but federal Labor has so few holdings north of the Tweed that it might figure the only way is up. The sunshine state is Dutton country, after all. Labor made no headway in 2022 despite a very decent swing. But talk of complicating factors for Albanese obscures something else: how Peter Dutton's all-the-way-with-the-USA barracking might come to be viewed against the craziness of an American presidential race on November 5.