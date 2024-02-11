The Canberra Times
Dutton defends Joyce as the Braddon scene becomes an attraction

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
February 11 2024 - 1:58pm
Peter Dutton has defended his frontbencher Barnaby Joyce after he appeared to be drunkenly lying on his back after a night out in Braddon, a scene which has now become a local attraction on Canberra's busy Lonsdale street.

