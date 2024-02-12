Queanbeyan train station to get an upgrade

The New South Wales government is to upgrade seven stations including Queanbeyan so that they are more accessible for disabled people.
It's part of an $800 million project "to accelerate accessibility upgrades at stations across NSW".
"In 2024, it's not acceptable that a person in a wheelchair or a parent with a pram can't access a station in NSW," state premier Chris Minns said.
He said his government was fulfilling an election promise.
"We committed to upgrading train stations to make them more accessible, safe and secure for the people who need them the most, and that is what we are delivering."
It is not clear exactly what work will be done at Queanbeyan since the platform is accessible by passengers in wheelchairs.
The state government said construction was expected to begin towards the end of the year, with work expected to take around 18 months.
The other stations are:
Moss Vale, Lewisham, Griffith, Bardwell Park, Chester Hill and Macquarie Fields.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.