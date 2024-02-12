The Canberra Times
Infrastructure dept changed grad training after alleged 'hotties list'

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated February 12 2024 - 2:14pm, first published 1:49pm
The Infrastructure department introduced a suite of new training programs for its 2024 graduate cohort, after allegations some male graduates in the year prior had created a degrading list of their female colleagues.

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

