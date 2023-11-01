Minister for the Public Service Katy Gallagher is looking at standardising the induction training for graduates entering the public service in the wake of revelations of a demeaning "hotties list" allegedly circulated at one federal department.
The purported existence of such a list by male grads assessing junior female public servants "by their so-called hotness", and a subsequent investigation and adjustment to procedure, emerged during Senate estimates grillings of the Infrastructure Secretary Jim Betts by the opposition's spokesperson for infrastructure Bridget McKenzie.
The list, described by Australian Public Service commissioner Gordon de Brouwer as "despicable", was not found during an independent investigation, but Mr Betts told estimates that it did not mean it did not exist.
Senator McKenzie has called for a compulsory, minimum standard of training across the APS for all graduate intakes. The minister is concerned about the gender mix of some of the graduate cohorts, but she is happy to look at induction training.
"I'm certainly interested in having a look at it," Senator Gallagher, who is also Minister for Women, told reporters in Canberra.
"The story that was raised at estimates was concerning and I don't want that type of experience, as it was explained at estimates, to be the first experience of graduates.
"Our big challenge is workforce. We've got to ensure that people want to work for the APS. That we keep them in the APS. And the graduates are our highest trained level of entry into the APS."
READ MORE
Estimates heard that the department was verbally notified about rumours of the list in late March and the first formal complaint about the list was made to the department in May. Senior officials within the Australian Public Service Commission were first told about it a few weeks ago.
No one had been fired, but it was explained by the secretary that officials had spoken to the graduates about expectations and requirements.
Mr Betts explained he spoke with the women within the program to ensure they received support and sought advice from a former sex discrimination commissioner.
"The way they're treated matters," Senator Gallagher said.
"From what I learned at estimates, and it isn't always great to learn things at estimates, but from what I picked up, there isn't standardisation necessarily across the graduate program.
"And I think that's probably something that we should have a look at to make sure everybody is getting at the general level, the induction and talk about culture and workplace behaviour is a standardised module of their training program and that it should be done early."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.