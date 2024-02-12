Help find man who allegedly hit parking inspector

The police are seeking the public's help to catch a man who allegedly assaulted a parking inspector in broad daylight in Civic.
It happened on Bunda Street near the Guzman y Gomez restaurant on January 22.
One man has already been arrested but the police think a second man was also involved, and that's the man they want to talk to, and whose picture was captured on CCTV.
"One man involved in the alleged assault has been identified and is assisting police with enquiries," the police said. "However, a second man believed to be involved in the incident is yet to be identified.
"The man is described as having a tan complexion, black short hair, dark facial features, and a black beard.
"Anyone who can identify the man in the CCTV image, or who witnessed the alleged assault is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
