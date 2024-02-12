The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Home Affairs reveals information on released detainees

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated February 12 2024 - 5:09pm, first published 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Six of the people released from indefinite immigration detention last year have been charged for breaching their visa conditions, while 18 have been charged for state and territory offences, the Home Affairs department has revealed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.