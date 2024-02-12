Home Affairs reveals information on released detainees

Six of the people released from indefinite immigration detention last year have been charged for breaching their visa conditions, while 18 have been charged for state and territory offences, the Home Affairs department has revealed.
The data was tabled in Senate estimates on Monday and reveals information on the cohort of 149 people released after the NZYQ ruling last year, in answer to questions by Liberal senators James Paterson and Michaelia Cash.
The High Court ruling in November determined it was unlawful to detain a person in immigration indefinitely when there was no prospect of removing them from Australia in the foreseeable future.
The cohort was known to include people who had been convicted of crimes and served their prison sentences before being detained.
But Home Affairs' response to questions from Senators Paterson and Cash reveals the exact nature of the offences.
A small number - less than five - were convicted of offences or of a "low level" or were not convicted of anything.
Overall, seven people were convicted of murder or attempted murder, 37 people were convicted of offences categorised as sexually based offending, including child sex offending, and 72 people were convicted of assault and violent offending, kidnapping, armed robbery.
Sixteen people were convicted of domestic violence and stalking, 13 were convicted of serious drug offending, and a small number - less than five - were convicted of people smuggling or other crimes of serious international concern.
In response to the ruling, the government introduced emergency legislation, including visa conditions requiring members of the cohort to wear electronic monitoring devices, adhere to curfews and seek approval before entering a range of employment types, including those relating to vulnerable people and children.
Home Affairs has now revealed that 113 people have been required to wear ankle bracelets.
The government also introduced legislation which would allow the Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil to seek to re-detain individuals thought to pose an unacceptable risk to the community.
But no one has been re-detained, as at 31 January 2024, the department said in its written response.
Across multiple agencies engaged to respond to the High Court ruling, the costs had exceeded $13 million.
The sum includes employee and supplier costs, for things such as monitoring released detainees and immigration policy, and extends across Home Affairs, the Australian Federal Police, Services Australia and the Attorney-General's Department.
Home Affairs officials, including secretary Stephanie Foster, will face questions over their advice on the NZYQ case later on Monday afternoon.
