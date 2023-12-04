The Canberra Times
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Canberra

Albanese govt proposes preventative detention model for released detainees

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
December 4 2023 - 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People released from indefinite immigration detention following a High Court ruling last month could be re-detained if they are found to pose an unacceptable risk of committing a serious violent or sexual offence, under new legislation proposed by the Albanese government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.