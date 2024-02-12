Alleged catfisher accused of indecently assaulting Tinder match

A construction worker, who is reportedly banned from Tinder in Peru, is accused of catfishing and indecently assaulting a woman he met on the dating app.
Robelt Harthur Hilarion Urdanivia was on Monday denied bail in the ACT Magistrates Court.
The 28-year-old Peruvian national faces one charge of committing an act of indecency without consent. He is yet to enter a plea.
Police documents allege at the end of last month the alleged victim started talking to a man named "Raul" on Tinder.
It is alleged this man was actually Hilarion Urdanivia, who "displayed images of an unknown male obtained from the internet, that were not consistent with [his] physical appearance".
The photographs showed a "Caucasian male with tanned skin and an athletic build", the document states.
During one conversation the woman said she was suspicious the man's profile was misleading.
Hilarion Urdanivia allegedly sent her screenshots of another dating profile and convinced her the details were accurate.
The pair are said to have arranged to meet and have sex at Hilarion Urdanivia's Pearce home on Saturday night.
He allegedly texted the woman instructing her to sneak into the house quietly with the light turned off, and when she approached a side door he would open and close it quickly.
When she arrived at the door, she allegedly was greeted by Hilarion Urdanivia who was partially obscured by the door and wearing a dark-coloured hooded jumper which covered the top half of his face.
Instead of a man with an "athletic build", the alleged victim claims to have been met with an "about 170cm tall male with a chubby build".
Hilarion Urdanivia is accused of grabbing the woman and directing her towards a bed.
It is alleged when the woman told Hilarion Urdanivia she felt uncomfortable and needed to return to her car, he said "no" and rubbed his hands on her body.
Hilarion Urdanivia is accused of then indecently assaulting the woman before saying: "I'll lick you, baby."
The woman then ran to her car and left the area before calling police.
In an interview with police, Hilarion Urdanivia allegedly admitted to providing misleading information in an attempt to have sex with the woman.
He is said to have admitted touching the woman around her waist but denied indecently assaulting her.
In court on Monday, magistrate Glenn Theakston denied Hilarion Urdanivia bail.
Mr Theakston said it was alleged the man had admitted to police he used this method before, and he was banned from using Tinder in Peru.
"I do not place much weight on there being no Australian criminal history because the defendant has not spent much time in Australia," Mr Theakston stated.
"The deliberate and deceptive nature of this offending causes me concerns.
"Again, I note that [in] the papers before me the defendant has admitted the conduct that is alleged against him."
Hilarion Urdanivia is set to return to court next month.
