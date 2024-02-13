Police search bush for missing Canberra man

Police have been combing bushland in their search for Tim Lyons who was last seen on December 19.
"As the search continues for Tim, those travelling in the vicinity of Sulwood Drive, Kambah today (Tuesday) may notice the ACT State Emergency Service and police conducting searches throughout nearby bushland," a police statement said.
"Police have been conducting extensive searches across the last month, particularly in the Tuggeranong region, and are requesting the community who live in the suburbs of Gordon, Conder, Banks and Richardson to be on particular alert for potential sightings of him."
The missing man was last seen in Gordon on the Tuesday afternoon just before Christmas.
He is white and about 175cm (5'8") tall. Police said he was slim, with "a fair complexion, close cropped hair, a full black beard, and green eyes".
"He was possibly wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, and black boots. Tim also has a visible scar on his right eyebrow and a piercing at the top of his left ear."
He may have a leopard print blanket and bedding with him. He doesn't have use of a car, walking or using public transport instead.
"He has a limited social media presence and online footprint, and is not believed to be in possession of a mobile phone or have any access to funds," the police said.
"Police and Tim's family hold significant concerns for his welfare, and are requesting the public's assistance to locate him.
"Anyone who has seen Tim recently, or who may have any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7627182."
