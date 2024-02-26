Fallen leaves is an oddly deadpan comic romance

Standing outside one evening, Holappa is hoping to bump into Ansa. It doesn't happen that night, but he smokes his way through the most part of a pack of cigarettes. It's his other addiction, yet it is the alcoholism to which she objects, and something for them to work through. The relationship between Kaurismaki himself and vodka is, apparently, something he has not striven to conceal, though it seems that intoxication has been tolerated in Finnish culture more than elsewhere.