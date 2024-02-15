Queanbeyan dad and baby both in the news - 27 years apart

This is a story about family and valuing your local hospital and a beautiful sense of continuity across the generations.
In 1997, then newborn Kurt Michl appeared in The Queanbeyan Age on February 7 as one of the babies born at that time at the Queanbeyan Hospital.
Twenty-seven years later, to the day, on February 7, his daughter Serafina was born at the Queanbeyan Hospital.
It was a nice coincidence for a family that truly loves and appreciates the hospital and its staff.
Kurt's mum Helena Cain also featured in The Queanbeyan Age photo almost three decades ago, along with Kurt's proud big sister, Gabriella, who went on to become a nurse and do her prac at the Queanbeyan Hospital, while his Nonna Silvana was a long-time worker in the hospital canteen.
"There was just a real level of warmth at the Queanbeyan Hospital and its staff," Helena remembered.
So when Luke and his now partner Elina Lonnchampt were having their own baby, they decided to go with Queanbeyan Hospital.
"No disrespect to Canberra Hospital, but it was just a little closer and a little easier," Kurt said.
"Being a first-time parent, you're nervous about what could go wrong, but everything went as well as it could."
Kurt grew up in Queanbeyan, playing for the Blues since he as five, eventually playing first grade.
He also played with the Canberra Raiders up until U20s. He played soccer with the Monaro Panthers throughout his school career, and was a squad swimmer with the Queanbeyan squad for many years.
Elina moved to Australia from France when she was 14.
The pair met at Telopea Park School in Canberra, not long after her arrival.
Elina, 27, last year competed in the World Aquatics Masters Championships in Japan in synchronised swimming when she was four months' pregnant, so little Serafina has already had her first big adventure.
It was a lovely full circle that Serafina was now getting her moment in the sun in the local paper.
"It's just nice to have something to look back on," Kurt said. "I didn't even know I'd been in the paper [as a newborn] until two years ago."
The family is living in Queanbeyan at the moment while their home is being renovated. Elina works in the cyber risk team at Deloitte Australia, while Kurt works in insurance.
Serafina is the first grandchild for Grant Michl and Helena Cain.
