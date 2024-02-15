The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Good News

Queanbeyan dad and baby both in the news - 27 years apart

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
February 16 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This is a story about family and valuing your local hospital and a beautiful sense of continuity across the generations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.