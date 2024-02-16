The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Remember the Snowy tea house that served scones with love?

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
February 16 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You wouldn't think a photo of an innocuous flight of stone stairs to nowhere would trigger such a passionate response.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.