Fair Work blitz on underpaying Canberra and Queanbeyan eateries

Restaurants and take-aways in Canberra and Queanbeyan have been targeted for surprise inspections by the Fair Work Ombudsman after tip-offs that they may be cheating workers out of pay.
The watchdog said it would inspect business records to check whether staff were "getting the right pay and entitlements".
It's identified 20 businesses for unannounced visits.
"Inspectors are on the ground in Queanbeyan and Gungahlin this week speaking with employees and holding employers to account if they are not following workplace laws. We won't hesitate to take enforcement action if needed," the Ombudsman Anna Booth said.
"The regulator is acting after receiving intelligence from a range of sources, including anonymous reports, indicating potential underpayments of employees in the food precincts in the area."
"Most of the eateries are 'cheap eats' venues," Ms Booth added.
The Ombudsman said that information had been supplied anonymously in some cases. Others had a history with her office. Some "employed vulnerable workers such as visa holders or young workers".
The Ombudsman said that "protecting vulnerable workers and improving compliance in the fast food, restaurant and café sector" were priorities for her as regulator.
"These inspections are part of a national food precincts program where we've often found that low-cost dining comes at the expense of workers' lawful wages."
"This sector engages many young workers and visa holders who can be vulnerable, as they are often unaware of their workplace rights or unwilling to speak up," she said.
"We urge workers with concerns about wages and entitlements to reach out to us - including anonymously if preferred."
Employers were advised "to ensure they're meeting their obligations". They could get free advice from the Ombudsman's office.
The Canberra and Queanbeyan operation is an expansion of a blitz on businesses in Victoria which recently recovered more than $680,000 in unpaid wages. Fair Work has previously targeted eateries in Sydney, Adelaide, Hobart, Launceston, Darwin, the Gold Coast, Perth, Newcastle, the Sunshine Coast and, most recently, Brisbane.
