The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Advice

Here's how to lick the problem of your dog's poor paw health?

By Dr Anne Quain
February 19 2024 - 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YOUR PETS

Short-haired dogs like staffies and dachshunds are prone to paw inflammation. Picture by Pixabay
Short-haired dogs like staffies and dachshunds are prone to paw inflammation. Picture by Pixabay

Does your dog lick or chew their feet constantly?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.