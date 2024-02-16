The ombre effect: graduating wall colours

We've seen it on fabrics, hair, even flowers. Now the ombre colour wash is here and it's appearing on walls.
According to the paint experts at Wattyl, the ombre (or gradient) effect began life as an accent wall, but has since evolved into a complete room treatment, one that can easily incorporate the colour drenching trend.
Using the whole enchilada creates a modern, space-enhancing look by painting the ceiling, walls and trims the same colour. This new ombre treatment does just the same, except there is a gradual deepening of colour from the ceiling to floor.
The top of the wall and ceiling are in a very light tint of the chosen hue (which gives the perception of added height), while the colour gradually deepens towards the bottom of the wall.
Skirting boards are ideally the same colour as the base of the wall (the deepest colour) - and even carpet and rugs can be matched to this.
Ombre painted walls can create a particularly calming, nurturing effect for bedrooms - think of choosing shades of blue, greige or ochre. It is also an excellent way of using the Pantone Colour of the Year 2024, Peach Fuzz (above), to create a sense of relaxed calm.
Wattyl has embraced the look by creating a palette aimed to inspire consumers to use or explore this colour treatment for their interiors, from living to sleeping spaces. While this beautifully graduated look can appear difficult to achieve, Wattyl has a few simple steps that will produce a great result.
First, choose three paint colours, all from the same overall hue. Apply the very light tint to the top of the wall at ceiling level, the mid hue at the middle level of the wall, and the deepest colour at the base.
Having sectioned off the walls to be painted with masking tape, use a roller to apply the lightest colour to the entire wall. With a second roller apply the darkest colour to the bottom third of the wall, and then roller on the mid-colour to the middle section of the wall.
Leave about a 2.5cm gap between each of the colours and don't allow the paint to dry between coats. Then mix some of the mid-colour into the darkest colour paint tray (stirring well) and apply this with a wet brush to the gap left between the dark and mid-colours.
Make sure to blur and blend the colours. Add some of the lightest colour to the mid-colour paint tray (mixing well) and with a fresh wet brush apply this colour to the upper 2.5cm gap, blurring and blending either side until the stripe fades into the base coat.
Continue to add colour to adjust the level and rate of fade, always blending with a wet brush or sponge. Once you're happy with the result, let it dry.
Remember, this is a hand-painted feature and no two walls will look exactly the same - which is part of the beauty, every wall is unique!
