The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The ombre effect: graduating wall colours

February 17 2024 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Having the lighter hue at the top of a wall introduces a more intimate, cocooning effect. Pictures from Wattyl.
Having the lighter hue at the top of a wall introduces a more intimate, cocooning effect. Pictures from Wattyl.

We've seen it on fabrics, hair, even flowers. Now the ombre colour wash is here and it's appearing on walls.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.