The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Breaking

Anthony Albanese announces engagement

Steve Evans
Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Steve Evans, and Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated February 15 2024 - 10:25am, first published 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The happy couple. Picture: X (formerly Twitter)
The happy couple. Picture: X (formerly Twitter)

The Prime Minister has proposed to his partner Jodie Haydon - and she said "yes".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a producer at The Canberra Times. She was previously a reporter at the Newcastle Herald, where she covered breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.