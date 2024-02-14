Anthony Albanese announces engagement

The Prime Minister has proposed to his partner Jodie Haydon - and she said "yes".
Anthony Albanese posted the big personal news on his X account (formerly Twitter) and Instagram with a selfie picture of the two of them on Thursday morning.
Above, he said: "And she said 'yes", with a heart emoji. The couple met in 2020.
The fiancée is pictured on the social media announcement with a ring on her engagement finger.
Mr Albanese is believed to be the first prime minister to become engaged while in office.
Labor MPs including Tanya Plibersek and Penny Wong were quick to congratulate the happy couple via social media comments.
The news was shared the day after Valentine's Day, so it may have been a February 14 proposal.
"Love is a beautiful thing. I'm so happy for you both!" Penny Wong posted. She is set to marry long-term partner Sophie Allouache, who she met almost 20 years ago.
And Nigella Lawson shared the joy: "Congratulations to you both!" Plus a double heart emoji.
New Zealand's prime minister Christopher Luxon also congratulated Mr Albanese on Twitter: "Congratulations Anthony - very happy for you and Jodie".
In less fortunate news - be careful who you tag on social media. Some well-meaning people, including MP Justine Elliot, have unintentionally tagged Italian porn artist @albo on Twitter instead.
Leader of the opposition Peter Dutton told 2GB radio he saw the Prime Minister in the chamber on Thursday morning and "shook his hand" but host Ray Hadley suggested the timing of the announcement was "strange".
"I wish them every happiness. It's obviously a special relationship they have built. I wish them success," Mr Dutton said.
Mr Albanese and Ms Haydon couple were together in the White House last year for a State Dinner with President Joe Biden.
"I'm not quite sure how I top this for date night with Jodie, at any time, in any way in the future," the prime minister told those at the dinner. "It's all downhill from here, my darling."
Mr Albanese was previously married to Carmel Tebbutt, a former deputy premier of NSW. The pair have a son in his 20s, Nathan.
He issued a statement at the time: "I am deeply saddened that my relationship of over 30 years with Carmel Tebbutt has ended in separation."
We will continue to share parenting responsibilities of our 18-year-old son Nathan, who has successfully completed his HSC and has developed into an outstanding young man who we are both proud of.
"There are no third parties involved."
