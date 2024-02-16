Corporate apologies are worth less than the peso

"Concentrate the beetroot attack on the FIRB and the then treasurer," writes Bill. "They let Heinz buy up Golden Circle and then move it to NZ. The beetroot-growing Lockyer Valley farmers went broke! Sussan Ley, she who once took a Commonwealth ministerial car from Brisbane down to the Goldie to see her new investment unit, is a total waste of space. Dutton sends her out for all the outrageous comments (repeal, repeal, repeal) which might be walked back later, depending on the reaction. The Giles pursuit is tiresome, somehow Dutton is arguing you can ignore the High Court, and that is how Giles mainly replies these days, ignoring the details of the Tehan question. But I have not heard him say as you did that you do the crime, then the time, and you get out. Perhaps to reoffend. That's our system. I wish he would make that point."