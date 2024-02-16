Corporate apologies are worth less than the peso

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
It was Elton John who said sorry seems to be the hardest word. Now it's simply the cheapest.
What a powerful word it used to be. Carried so much weight, didn't it? A genuine heartfelt apology was an act of humility and contrition that truly meant something.
For many of us a personal apology remains so. We're creatures of passion, too often impulsive, uncaring and self-centred. We hurl harsh words at those we love, leaving wounds only an authentic expression of regret can heal.
But in our modern culture, locked in its perpetual cycle of outrage and apology, publicly saying sorry carries all the conviction of a political promise. It is uttered so frequently by politicians, celebrities and companies it has lost much of its power. Supermarket checkout operators who mumble "Have a nice day" display more sincerity.
Several recent corporate offerings of regret prove why the public apology now matches the diminishing value of the Argentinian peso.
Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook and one of the most powerful people on the planet, told a US Senate hearing he was sorry for the pain suffered by families whose children suicided after being bullied on social media, particularly by the child molesters that Zuckerberg's algorithms allow to dwell in his fetid online swamps.
Not that anyone truly believes his apology, much less imagines good old Zuck lying in his bed at night, pyjamas soaked in sweat, wracked by all that guilt crushing his tormented soul. Zuckerberg, like most corporate czars who never utter anything in public unless it has been tested by focus groups and honed by public relations experts, uses apologies as a get-out-of-jail-free card.
When he launched Facebook two decades ago, Zuckerberg ridiculed the first 4000 college students who signed up to his fledgling site, happily bragging to friends about the enormous amount of personal data he had collected from so many "dumb f---s [who] trust me".
He was sorry about that, of course. When it was finally made public. Just like that time Facebook handed over the private content of tens of millions of users to a consultancy firm which used the data to build a "psychological warfare tool" that helped Donald Trump win the presidency in 2016.
As Zuckerberg issued his latest robotic apology - the families of many victims unsurprisingly called it "too little and too late" - Australia Post also revealed itself to be the latest in a long line of companies in this country to have suffered "payroll errors".
Predictably, it "unreservedly apologised" to the 3600 employees it had underpaid for a decade by $5.6 million and was "proactively contacting impacted current and former team members to ensure they receive their remediation payment".
A fortnight earlier, the Australian Catholic University admitted it had underpaid staff $3.6 million in wages and offered a "sincere and unequivocal" apology.
Most of us would call such basic mistakes in this era of sophisticated payroll systems as, at best, gross negligence. At worst? Unintended theft. Withholding hard-earned income for years surely had a profound impact on the lives of many of those unwitting victims.
Yet the modern corporate mea culpa - a pile of jargonistic crap so richly laden with excuses you can always see the steam rising from it just before the stench hits you - allows the offender to blithely wash their hands and absolve themselves of responsibility.
It's worked for Toyota exceedingly well. The Japanese car giant apologised (again) two weeks ago for scandals at three of its subsidiary companies, including the falsification of engine emissions data that had been going on for two decades. The company recently edged past Volkswagen AG as the world's leading automaker.
Of course, the meaningless public apology isn't exactly a new phenomenon. Three decades ago the Vatican got down on bended knee to express regret for its condemnation of Galileo, one of history's greatest minds. A papal inquisition in 1633 placed Galileo under house arrest for 10 years for heretically claiming the Earth did not lie at the centre of the universe.
It took until 1992 - 359 years later - for the Pope to say sorry.
There is still a place in this world for authentic public apologies. Many nations, including our own, have said sorry to indigenous people for their past treatment. Other groups like the stolen generations and victims of institutional abuse have also received justified expressions of regret.
But as the puerile outpouring of manufactured corporate apologies continues, that once hardest of words has become not just the cheapest, but also the easiest.
