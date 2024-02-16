The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Randwick preview: Best tips and analysis for Saturday

By Brad Gray
February 16 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whinchat is tipped to win Race 4 Kia Ora Stud Handicap over 1300 metres. PIcture Bradley Photos
Whinchat is tipped to win Race 4 Kia Ora Stud Handicap over 1300 metres. PIcture Bradley Photos

Race 1 - 12:30PM COOLMORE PIERRO PLATE (1100 METRES)

Out of sight, out of mind? It wasn't that long ago that 1 Shangri La Express was being heralded as the benchmark two-year-old. The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained youngster has won two from two and gives the impression there is still more to come. He was made to work early in the Golden Gift over the Rosehill 1100m back in November but still won with authority. The chasers had their chance, including the runner up Rue De Royale. He has trialled twice to prepare for his return, but don't read too much into those. He did more than enough. He wasn't a standout trialer ahead of his debut either. The huge edge he has over Switzerland, as there doesn't look to be a lot between them talent-wise at the moment, is his tactical speed. Then throw into the mix their respective early prices.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.