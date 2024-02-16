Randwick preview: Best tips and analysis for Saturday

It's hard to assess the chances of 5. Olentia without rewatching again and again what she did first up last campaign. It was an outstanding win. She settled out the back in a small field sizzling home to score an arrogant victory. The prompted Chris Waller to suggest that she is a Group One winner in waiting. It was hard to argue on the strength of that win, which was backed up on the clock. Her spring went pear-shaped after that win. She was posted three deep the trip second up before a run of wide gates saw her underperform. We got not guide on her ability towards the backend of the spring. Spell and start again. Tommy Berry rode her in both trials and he is with the mare first up. As impressive as 2. Semana was first up, Olentia is still the benchmark here.