Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon's very Canberra engagement

Iconic Canberra restaurant Italian and Sons has again proved its place in political folklore, becoming crucial to a Valentine's Day prime ministerial proposal.
Congratulations are flying from around the world and from both sides of politics after the big personal news burst on Thursday that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is engaged to his long-time partner Jodie Haydon.
In multiple social media posts on Thursday morning, Mr Albanese broke the news with a photo of the couple at The Lodge captioned with the phrase, "She said yes" followed by a heart emoji.
"We are thrilled and excited to share this news and look forward to spending the rest of our lives together. We are so lucky to have found each other," the pair said in a short statement.
It was a Valentine's Day proposal for the couple who dined at the Labor favourite restaurant Italian and Sons on Wednesday evening.
The top Braddon spot, owned by the Trimboli family, is highly-rated Canberra favourite and a nod to Mr Albanese's Italian heritage.
It is understood that the proposal did not happen at the restaurant, with the Prime Minister asking Ms Haydon later that evening at The Lodge.
Mr Albanese has specially designed the engagement ring, which can be seen in the photo posted to social media.
Mr Albanese, who was previously married to former deputy NSW premier Carmel Tebbutt, is believed to be the first Australian prime minister to get engaged while in office.
Politicians from both sides have rushed to welcome the news, including Opposition Leader Peter Dutton who shook hands with him in the House chamber.
"Jodie's a lovely person. So I wish them every happiness and it's obviously a special relationship that they've got, and I wish them every success," he told Sydney radio 2GB.
More to come.
