The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon's very Canberra engagement

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated February 15 2024 - 12:22pm, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Iconic Canberra restaurant Italian and Sons has again proved its place in political folklore, becoming crucial to a Valentine's Day prime ministerial proposal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.