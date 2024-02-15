'Act responsibly': PM rejects random pollie alcohol and drug testing

Anthony Albanese has rejected a suggestion, made in light of Barnaby Joyce's alcohol-affected late-night mishap in Canberra, to introduce random alcohol and drug testing of MPs, senators and staff in the Federal Parliament.
Independent MP Zali Steggall used question time to ask the Prime Minister to commit to random testing like "numerous workplaces in Australia" to "help ensure a safe and respectful working environment" at Parliament.
Ms Steggall did not explicitly reference the incident last Wednesday, when the former deputy prime minister was filmed lying on his back next to a planter box on Lonsdale Street mumbling profanities into his phone. It is far from the first time there has been a call for such testing, but the MP pointed to "apparent ongoing issues with too much alcohol consumption".
Mr Albanese told Parliament that Ms Steggall's question comes from a "place of genuine concern" but he said introducing random testing is not a move he can support.
"I don't want to see us be in a position where we say that we are unable to act like adults and to have the suggestion which is made," he said.
"So, I understand why she makes it, the Member for Warringah, but it is not something that I have supported.
"I think that people need to act responsibly at all times, to bear in mind the great privilege and honour that we have, of being in this chamber in the various positions that occur, whether they be on the frontbench of either side, whether they be backbench members or whether they be crossbench members as well."
Mr Joyce, the opposition's spokesman for veteran's affairs, has met his leader David Littleproud and has been urged within the Nationals to take some personal time but he has continued to represent this week in Parliament.
The site of Mr Joyce's tumbling from the Braddon planter box has been the subject of public ridicule, while he has explained the "very embarrassing" situation as being the result of mixing prescription medication with alcohol.
Mr Albanese referred to "issues from time to time" emerging in Parliament, but said ultimately all politicians are accountable to the people who voted for them.
"Every three years, at least, we go to the Australian people and we're accountable for what we say and what we do and how we act. And that is a democratic process that is appropriate," he told Parliament.
"I would have thought that we are all responsible adults and we should act appropriately out of respect for the people who vote to put us here.
"It is a great privilege to be a Member of Parliament and many people try, not as many succeed."
Earlier on Thursday, Mr Joyce's Nationals colleague and ally, Keith Pitt, defended his former leader, saying he was being subjected to a "public flogging".
"What is the standard? This is a building full of imperfect people. And I think that's the reality. It's reflective of the nation and who gets sent here. It is a tough place as you know," he told RN Breakfast.
"We need our strongest players on the field. And Barnaby is clearly one of them. He's very, very good at what he does. The people that he represents keep sending him here."
