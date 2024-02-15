If a woman in politics behaved like Barnaby her career would be over

Tudge was forced to step aside from his portfolio after allegations surrounding his treatment of his former staffer Miller emerged. He and the then-Prime Minister of Multitudes kept telling anyone who would listen Tudge was cleared of wrongdoing. By a process which did not even talk to Miller. Quite separate from the inquiry, Miller is said to have received a settlement of $650,000 - although it is not clear exactly who did whatever would warrant such a settlement, which the government made "without admitting liability".