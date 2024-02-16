Taylor made: The Swifties DIYing their Eras Tour outfits

Having been a fan since the 1989 album - which came out when Simpson was still in primary school - the Swiftie has been to the singer's past two Australian tours. However, after going to the Reputation Tour in 2018 - which, for the Sydney show, was during a thunderstorm and very hot and humid - Simpson knew she wanted to dress for the weather. It is February in Sydney, after all, and the idea of decorated overalls - representing Swift's entire career - with a merch shirt underneath was what she settled on.